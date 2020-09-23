Morris Alfred Quin, 83, of Anahuac, passed away on Sunday, September 20. 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 11, 1937, in Houston, Texas to the late Morris and Stella Quin.

Morris was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Edna. Morris is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Wilma; his sons Randy, Scot, and Marshal; his grandchildren Taylor, Zorin, and Michele; his great-grandchild Madilyn; his brother Paul Quin of Anahuac; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Morris graduated from Smiley High School and proudly served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Alaska. He was an avid outdoorsman who instilled these values in his children and grandchildren.

Morris and Wilma have been residents of Anahuac for the past 25 years. Morris will be deeply missed by those who knew him well.

A celebration of Morris’ life will take place at a later time. To send flowers to Morris’ family, please visit our floral store.

