William (Bill) Brown, 68, was reunited with his parents Dorothy Lind and Roy Brown on 19 September 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was an Army career engineer of 23 years, with many tours in Germany, and Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, and Washington. He was raised in La Féria, Texas.

He met his bride of 46 years, Peggy Sue Tatum of Deer Park and they had a beautiful family of 3 children, Dorathy Brown of Groves, Texas, Salena Brown Hill and husband Shawn of Dayton, Texas and William Brown II and wife Megan of Lawrence, Kansas.

He was also a proud and devoted Pop Pop of five grandkids and three great grandkids, Wyatt and wife Kamy, Suzanah, Thomas, Sawyer, Sayler, Halii, Elijah and Axel.

He is survived by his sister, Virginia Adair and husband Charley and brother-in-law, Richard Tatum Jr., plus many nieces and nephews and close family and friends. His life, memories and love will live on in us all.

Service for Bill will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

