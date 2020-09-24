Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2020:

Chesser, Joshua Bradley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of Marijuana

Elzie, Philip III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Gamblin, Brandon Wayne – Possession of Marijuana

Holt, David Wayne II – Revocation of Probation

Nelson, Breah Shaundale – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Olson, Henry Lee – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Non-reportable Offense

Rodriguez, Noe Adan – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Velazquez-Sagrero, Candido – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

