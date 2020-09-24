Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2020:
- Chesser, Joshua Bradley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of Marijuana
- Elzie, Philip III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Gamblin, Brandon Wayne – Possession of Marijuana
- Holt, David Wayne II – Revocation of Probation
- Nelson, Breah Shaundale – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Olson, Henry Lee – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Non-reportable Offense
- Rodriguez, Noe Adan – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Velazquez-Sagrero, Candido – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement