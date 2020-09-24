Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 22, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 22, 2020:

  • Chesser, Joshua Bradley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of Marijuana
  • Elzie, Philip III – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Gamblin, Brandon Wayne – Possession of Marijuana
  • Holt, David Wayne II – Revocation of Probation
  • Nelson, Breah Shaundale – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Olson, Henry Lee – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Non-reportable Offense
  • Rodriguez, Noe Adan – Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Velazquez-Sagrero, Candido – Driving While Intoxicated and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
