David Wayne Robinson, 65, of Liberty, Texas passed away on September 19, 2020. Everyone who knew David knew him by his nickname Bubby.

Bubby loved to read his bible, watch kung fu, sci fi and scary movies and he really loved The Temptations. As a career choice, David also enjoyed being a truck driver through the years. David was proceeded in death by his mother Freddie Mae Williams, his father Charlie Robinson and brothers Donald Williams and Stanley Robinson.

David is survived by his sons Terrence LaViene of Baytown, Texas, David Robinson II and daughter Cassandra Robinson both of San Diego, Ca, sisters Sheryl Robinson and Rose Robinson both of Baytown, Tx, brothers Billy Ray Williams of Baytown, Tx, Larry Williams and wife Stephanie Williams of Grand Prairie, Tx, Charles Williams of Liberty, Tx, two grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

