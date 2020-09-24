Linda Cunningham, age 62 of Vidor, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born November 11, 1957 in Columbia, South Carolina to parents Everard Garth Armstrong and Janet Elizabeth Gooch who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, David Cunningham; daughter, Jennifer Delbovo; sons, Robert Delbovo, Steven Cunningham, and Wesley Cunningham; sisters, Janice Broach, Kathryn McCarter, Brenda Jennings, and Ruth Abercrombie; brother, “Butch” Armstrong; grandchildren, Tabitha McCullar, Hunter Gaspard, EmmaLee McGraw, Samantha McCullar, Madison Benfield, Cyrena Delbovo Rowan, Adena Delbovo, Christopher Leebolt, and Bailey Cunningham; great-grandson, Silas Wayne Kelley; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Caney Creek Cowboy Church, 17703 Nonesuch Rd. Conroe, Texas 77306. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Hope, Houston, Texas, or to Thornwell Children’s Home, 302 South Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325.

