Couple and neighbor facing drug charges from Daisetta PD bust

Daisetta Police Department, assisted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and the Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office, executed an evidentiary search warrant on a residence in Hull on Wednesday, Sept. 23, that led to three arrests on drug charges.
“Upon conducting a search of the residence, investigators located multiple loaded syringes containing a brownish liquid substance that was later found to be methamphetamine, along with a black bag that contained a clear, crystal-like substance that was also found to be methamphetamine,” according to a statement from Daisetta PD. “Investigators found a total weight of 43 grams of Methamphetamine, as well as other paraphernalia on scene.”
Both occupants of the residence, Ricky Eckiss and Felicia Scott, along with a neighbor who was also inside the residence, Christy Swindle, were placed in custody.
Ricky Eckiss and Felicia Scott were booked into the Liberty County jail, each facing a charge of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, which is a first-degree felony.
Swindle was booked into the jail for Possession of Controlled Substance, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, which is a third-degree felony.
“It was found that the residence in which the methamphetamine was being sold is within 100 yards of an elementary school,” the statement concludes.