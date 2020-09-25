Couple and neighbor facing drug charges from Daisetta PD bust

Daisetta Police Department, assisted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and the Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office, executed an evidentiary search warrant on a residence in Hull on Wednesday, Sept. 23, that led to three arrests on drug charges.

“Upon conducting a search of the residence, investigators located multiple loaded syringes containing a brownish liquid substance that was later found to be methamphetamine, along with a black bag that contained a clear, crystal-like substance that was also found to be methamphetamine,” according to a statement from Daisetta PD. “Investigators found a total weight of 43 grams of Methamphetamine, as well as other paraphernalia on scene.”

Scott, Felicia Danielle

Swindle, Christy Louise

Eckiss, Ricky Allen

Both occupants of the residence, Ricky Eckiss and Felicia Scott, along with a neighbor who was also inside the residence, Christy Swindle, were placed in custody.

Ricky Eckiss and Felicia Scott were booked into the Liberty County jail, each facing a charge of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, which is a first-degree felony.

Swindle was booked into the jail for Possession of Controlled Substance, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, which is a third-degree felony.

“It was found that the residence in which the methamphetamine was being sold is within 100 yards of an elementary school,” the statement concludes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

