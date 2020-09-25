Liberty neighborhood joins Back the Blue campaign

Neighborhoods across the country are lighting up in blue to show support for law enforcement and first responders. In Liberty, Forest Hill Subdivision, located on the north end of Liberty off of SH 146, is the second neighborhood to don the blue lights. Earlier this month, residents of Travis Park subdivision did the same.

At dozens of homes in Forest Hills on Friday, Sept. 25, residents pulled out the clear bulbs from their light fixtures and replaced them with blue. American flags were placed in front of some homes and a balloon archway was placed by the entrance into the subdivision. Others draped red, white and blue lights over shrubs and trees.

Gage Cannaday holds up a Back the Blue sign following a blue light campaign and first responder parade in the Forest Hills Subdivision in Liberty on Friday, Sept. 25.

Organized by Nora James and Jennifer Greak Cannaday, the Forest Hills Subdivision show of lights also included a parade of police, fire and first responder vehicles that streamed through the neighborhood as residents stood along the street and cheered them on.

“With all that is going on in this world, our first responders need our support now more than ever. They have one of the hardest jobs imaginable,” said Cannaday. “These are the men and women we call for accidents, if someone is breaking into our homes and when a child is lost. We all want to show our first responders that we support them in this trying time.”

Colorful blue balloons and a sign adorn a lightpost at one Forest Hills home in Liberty on Friday, Sept. 25.

To see the video from the event, click on the link below:

Forest Hills Subdivision was decorated in red, white and blue for a Back the Blue parade on Friday, Sept. 25.

Forest Hills residents wave to police, firefighters and other first responders as they arrive at their community on Friday, Sept. 25.

