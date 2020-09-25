Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2020:

  • Eckiss, Ricky Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Herrera-Florian, Steve – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Jennings, Warren Keith – Assault/Family Violence
  • Scott, Felicia Danielle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Smith, Brittany Michelle – Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest or Detention
  • Swindle, Christy Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Vest, Jacob Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Eckiss, Ricky Allen
  • Herrera-Florian, Steve
  • Jennings, Warren Keith
  • Scott, Felicia Danielle
  • Smith, Brittany Michelle
  • Swindle, Christy Louise
  • Vest, Jacob Brandon

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.