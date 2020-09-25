Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2020:

Eckiss, Ricky Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Herrera-Florian, Steve – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated

Jennings, Warren Keith – Assault/Family Violence

Scott, Felicia Danielle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Smith, Brittany Michelle – Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest or Detention

Swindle, Christy Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vest, Jacob Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Evading Arrest or Detention

