Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 23, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 23, 2020:
- Eckiss, Ricky Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Herrera-Florian, Steve – Bond Revocation-Driving While Intoxicated
- Jennings, Warren Keith – Assault/Family Violence
- Scott, Felicia Danielle – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Smith, Brittany Michelle – Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest or Detention
- Swindle, Christy Louise – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vest, Jacob Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Evading Arrest or Detention