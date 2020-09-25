Rose Marie Kindle, 94, of Batson, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Hull, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 3, 1925, in Kilgore, Texas to the late Elbert Travis and Ida Dora Hobbs Williamson.

Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was a devoted and godly housewife and homemaker. Rose was so wonderful at being a homemaker and definitely made her house a home that was filled with love, laughter, and living! She was a devoted and godly housewife and homemaker.

Rose was dedicated in her faith and the church was her life. She was the oldest original member of the Batson United Pentecostal Church.

She also pursued other interests such as cooking and traveling with her nieces, sisters, and friends. Rose will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings Vivian Zoch, Nancy Williams, Gene Williamson, and Opal McCarvell. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her sons Michael Kindle and wife Donna of Batson and Craig Kindle of San Antonio; her grandchildren Tony Kindle. Thomas Kindle and Mike Kindle; her great-grandchildren Raleigh Kindle, Paris Cassity, Kelton Kindle, Carly Kindle, Jesse Kindle, Robert Kindle, Hayden Pope, Scarlet Kindle, and Leona Kindle; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Tony Kindle, Thomas Kindle, Mike Kindle, Berlon Coots, Wayne Fontnow, and Jimmy Hunter. Honorary pallbearers will be Dwain Hart, Richard Hunt, and Archie Croom.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11am until 2pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Batson United Pentecostal Church, 24605 Farm to Market Rd 770, in Batson. A funeral service will begin at 2pm at the church, with Bro James Coots, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

