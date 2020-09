The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 25, 2020:

Edwards, Jordan Delano – Revocation of Probation-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon by Felon

Russell, Andrew Charles – Parole Violation

Scott, Dylan Allen – Amended Order

Smith, Gary Alden – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, No Driver’s License, Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt-Driver and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

