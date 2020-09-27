Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 24, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 24, 2020:

Adams, James Ray III – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Aleem, Khalif Abdul – Attempt to Take Weapon From an Officer, Camping in Public or Private Area, Crossing at Point Other Than Crosswalk and Failure to Appear

Broyles, Heather Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance

Contreras, Omar Enrique – Theft of Property

McDougal, Don Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mitchell, Justin Trevor – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Community Supervision-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Smith, Chelsey Juanita Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Thompson, Nathan Wade – Violate Promise to Appear, Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration, Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed and Driving While License Invalid (five charges)

Washington, Lee Roy – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Wickliff, Blake Mims – Public Intoxication

