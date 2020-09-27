Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 24, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 24, 2020:

  • Adams, James Ray III – Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Aleem, Khalif Abdul – Attempt to Take Weapon From an Officer, Camping in Public or Private Area, Crossing at Point Other Than Crosswalk and Failure to Appear
  • Broyles, Heather Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
  • Contreras, Omar Enrique – Theft of Property
  • McDougal, Don Steven – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mitchell, Justin Trevor – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Community Supervision-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Smith, Chelsey Juanita Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Thompson, Nathan Wade – Violate Promise to Appear, Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration, Speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed and Driving While License Invalid (five charges)
  • Washington, Lee Roy – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Wickliff, Blake Mims – Public Intoxication
