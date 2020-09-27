Iva Mae Kersh, 86, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her home. She was born on June 7, 1934, in Eastgate, Texas to the late George Bryant and Reba Mae Scott Shipman. Iva graduated from Dayton High School, class of 1954. At the age of eighteen, she began working as a switchboard operator. Iva worked at the switchboard for Liberty County, Sam Houston State Teachers College, and the University of Houston at Clear Lake, retiring after more than thirty years. After her retirement, Iva and her husband Jesse spent much of their time traveling the U.S. in their travel trailer, making frequent stops in Mountain View, Arkansas, and South Padre, Texas.

Iva was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She and Jesse were once avid mall walkers. Iva pursued many other interests, some of which included oil painting, vegetable gardening, reading, walking on the beach collecting sand dollars, and bowling. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family. Iva will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Iva was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 55 years Jesse Kersh; and her siblings Leroy Shipman, George Shipman and Stella Evans. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Jesse “Dean” Kersh and wife Karen of Kingwood and Regina Minton and husband John of Santa Fe, Texas; her grandchildren Christopher Bennett, Caitlin Blackwood, and John Minton IV; her siblings Hervey Shipman and wife Barbara, Leo Shipman and wife Ellen, Curt Shipman and wife Linda, and John Shipman and wife Linda; her many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10 am, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, in Dayton. A funeral will follow at 11am, at the funeral home with Bro Mike McIllwain, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

