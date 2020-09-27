Oscar Johnson Lawson, 75, of Kenefick passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at home. He was born May 21, 1945 in Long Island, Alabama to parents Charles Thomas Lawson, Sr. and Margaret Evans Lawson.

Mr. Lawson had been a resident of Kenefick for the past 27 years and was previously of Pasadena. He was a member of the Old River Baptist Church. Oscar loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, raising chickens, quail and his dogs. He was a family man who loved being with the grands and great grands.

Oscar was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Hawkins; his father, Charles Thomas Lawson, Sr.; brother, Charles Thomas Lawson, Jr.; sister, Pat Martin. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nelda Lawson; daughters, Becky Schlais and husband Tim, Kim Smith and husband Monty, Amy Pitts and husband Bill, Michelle Metcalf, Shannon Watson, and Misty Lowe; adopted by the heart, Zayden Shoultz, Harmonnie Shoultz and August Jackman; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Obie Lawson and wife Barbara; also numerous other family members and friends.

Services for Oscar will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Visitation for Oscar will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

