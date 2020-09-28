Cleveland ISD breaks ground on new elementary

It is being called Elementary No. 5, but in the coming months, Cleveland ISD’s board of trustees will pick a name for a new campus that officially broke ground on Monday, Sept. 28. The new campus is located in Grand San Jacinto Subdivision, one of the Colony Ridge subdivisions south of Plum Grove in far southwest Liberty County.

The design for the new building uses Southside Elementary in Cleveland as a prototype, except that a second floor has been added to maximize the space. The building will have a footprint of 133,000 square feet with space for roughly 950 students in Pre-K through fifth grades. Grades Pre-K through second grade will be on the first floor while grades third through fifth will be on the second floor. The campus features a high-volume library centrally located on the first floor and a secure entrance vestibule.

Cleveland Elementary No. 5 is being built with Southside Elementary as a prototype, except that it will have a second floor to maximize space.

Elementary No. 5 is being built on an 18.5-acre site that will have two elementary campuses and a middle school in the near future. The $29 million needed to build the campus comes from a $198 million bond approved by Cleveland ISD voters in November 2019.

The campus was designed by Huckabee and will be built by Pogue Construction. Lockwood, Andrews and Newman, Inc., is the construction manager for Cleveland ISD.

“We have five buildings in the planning phase right now,” said Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Since the project first kicked off a few weeks ago with site preparations, Trotter said he has received drone footage of the area that underscores just how quickly the community is growing.

“The first time I was sent a video, there were like 3-4 lots cleared for construction. The next week, there were about 14, the week after that there were about 28 and the last count a week ago Friday was 60,” said Trotter, adding that residents who live on those homesites will undoubtedly have children attending Cleveland ISD’s Elementary No. 5.

“If you take a look about a mile around us, that will be the attendance zone for this school. That’s how dense the population is going to be for this school. These children will have a neighborhood school and that’s a beautiful thing for this fast-growing population,” Trotter said. “As we continue to plan, this development will have approximately 26 elementary schools, 8-9 middle schools and 5-6 high schools. In total, there will be about a half-million people who will be in these neighborhoods.”

Construction of Elementary No. 5 is expected to be complete by June 2021 and the campus will be ready for students next fall.

For more information on Cleveland ISD, go online to https://www.clevelandisd.org/

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter welcomes guests to the ceremonial groundbreaking of Elementary No. 5 in the Grand San Jacinto Subdivision. The campus will be renamed by the board of trustees at a later date.

The ceremonial shovels reflect all the parties involved in the construction of Cleveland ISD’s Elementary No. 5.

The library inside of Cleveland ISD’s Elementary No. 5 will be the central feature to the campus.

Crews start prep work on Cleveland ISD’s Elementary No. 5.

Cleveland ISD Superintendent Chris Trotter, trustees Amanda Brooks and Aaron Montesnieto and Board President Chris Woods take their turns at the ceremonial dirt-turning on Monday.

