Linda Louise Ballard LaTour, 66, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born, December 23, 1953 to Johnny P. Ballard and Dorothy Nell Byrd in San Antonio, Texas. She was the third out of 10 children, there were 7 girls and 3 boys.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Laurie Lynn LaTour, husband of 42 years Jessie LaTour, brother Johnny P. Ballard Jr, sisters Kathy Alexander, Carrol Nock, JoAnne Lathrop, nephews Johnny P. Ballard III and David Wayne Ballard.

She is survived by daughter, Jolene LaTour and husband Billy Panzer Jr; grandsons that were raised as her sons, Jessie Franklin Davis and Timothy Don Davis; sister Barbara Sales (Gene) of Lake Hills, Texas, Shirley Ward of Houston, Texas; brother William “Billy” Ballard of Palestine; sister Betty Jane Fields (Stanley) of Palestine, Clarence “Bubba” Ballard (Rebecca); granddogs Eva Gail and Junior.

She married the love of her life at the age of 16 on May 20, 1970, then between 1975 and 1978 had two daughters, Jolene and Laurie. One of her first jobs was babysitting when she was a young girl. Then after being married she worked at a convenient store until she was about to give birth to her first daughter Jolene. Then nearly 3 years later she gave birth to her daughter Laurie. She loved her family with everything she had. Her grandsons meant everything to her. She was the type of person that would do without just to make sure that her family had what they needed. She also worked as a cashier and sometimes in the courtesy booth at a grocery store that was popular back in the day for the community she lived in. Then she also worked for an ambulance as a dispatch for about a year then went to work for Galena Park ISD where she retired after 18 years of service after working in the student nutrition department then the district mail room. She retired early due to health problems. Recently she found out she had cancer that progressed aggressively then put on hospice where she passed peacefully at home with her family surrounding her. A big thank you to Harbor Hospice for making her comfortable for her journey home to be with our Lord.

Service for Linda will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Crosby Church with Pastor John Satherley officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Eastgate under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Visitation for family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

