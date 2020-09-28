Janice Kay DuBose Davis, 59, of Dayton passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born June 29, 1961 in Dayton, Texas to parents, Preston “Pete” and Elna DuBose.

Graveside services for Janice will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery with Pastor Richard Amador officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Janice had been a resident of the Dayton area most of her life and had previously lived in Tennessee and Fort Worth. She was a vibrant spirit and loved dancing. She also enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Janice was preceded in death by her father Pete DuBose and brother Danny DuBose. She is survived by her mother, Elna Brown; her children, Travis Neuman and wife Dee and Darrell Ubnoskye and wife Rae; grandchildren, Alyssa Neuman, Caley Neuman, Ashton Neuman, Tanner Craig, Stater Bates, and Ava Ubnoskye; great grandson, Carter; brother, Glen DuBose; nieces, Rachel Pollock and Marissa Lakey; her fiancé, Albert Gridley; also other family members and friends.

