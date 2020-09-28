Joel Douglas Whitmire, 89, of Coldsprings, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on Saturday, December 6, 1930 in Coldsprings, Texas to Oscar Herbert Whitmire and Vera Eugene Lay Whitmire, both of whom have preceded him in death. Joel was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita Ray Whitmire, sons, David Bryant Stidham, Mark Windsor Whitmire, brothers, Horce Whitmire, Herbert Easley Whitmire, Oscar Nolan Whitmire, John Vance Whitmire, sisters, Vera Beatrice Hollaway, Dorthy Lee Whitmire, Helen Lorene Smith, Virginia Ann Wells.Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Paul Whitmire; two sister-in-laws, Margie Whitmire, Geneva Whitmire; six Grandchildren, Holly, Crystal, Kimberly, Ely, Donnie, Austin; Numerous Great-Grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Joel will be held at Neal Funeral Home on September 30, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Joel will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Dalton Currie officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Evergreen Community Center. 7945 State Hwy 150 W. Coldsprings, Texas 77331. Pallbearers will be Tom Caldwell, Landry Robinson, William Baker, Randy Baker, and Ben Lilly.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joel Douglas Whitmire, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

