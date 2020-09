The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 26, 2020:

Funes, Mauricio Antonio – Interfering With Public Duties

Granger, Nicholas – Parole Violation

Lara, Samantha Lynn – Amended Order

Thompson, Courtlyn – Disorderly Conduct

Trujillo-Martinez, Francisco – Operation of Vehicle Without License Plate, License Required (Expired Driver’s License) and Failure to Provide Financial Responsibility

