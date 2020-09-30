Argument leads to shooting, fight in Tarkington

Two people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning following a disturbance at a home on CR 3015. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor, an argument between two men led to one man being shot in the head and the alleged shooter being pistol-whipped by his own gun by the man he shot.

The alleged shooter, Cade Bradley Cates, 22, of Tarkington, was airlifted to a Conroe hospital with critical injuries. The person Cates allegedly shot – 34-year-old Dwight Ray Patterson, of Crosby – was taken by ground ambulance to HCA Houston ER 24/7 in Cleveland. Patterson suffered a glancing blow when he was shot in the head, according to DeFoor.

There were two women at the home at the time of the incident – Katherine Alexander, 19, of Tomball, and a friend of Cates, and Amanda Rumley, 32, of Dayton, and a friend of Patterson. Rumley, coincidentally, is one of the survivors of the Aug. 17 shooting in Dayton where three people were killed.

“They all met up in Dayton and went to Cade’s house in Tarkington last night. Somewhere in the get-together, an argument broke out. Cates shot Patterson in the head with a semi-automatic. It was a non-life-threatening wound. Patterson took the pistol away from Cates and assaulted him with it,” DeFoor said. “Then Patterson and Rumley ran into the woods to hide until law enforcement arrived.”

Somewhere in the chain of events, a neighbor claims that two people – presumably Patterson and Rumley – showed up on her doorstep to ask for help. Authorities were alerted to the situation and arrived a short time later.

DeFoor said that Patterson and Rumley are cooperating in the investigation.

“The investigation is continuing and charges are pending,” DeFoor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

