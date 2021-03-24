Two arrested for murder in Tarkington

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is working a crime scene on CR 3015 in Tarkington where a body was found this week. Two men are in custody and facing murder charges.

The suspects – Randy Norlan Salinas, 26, of Channelview, and Cade Cates, 23, of Tarkington – are being held at the Liberty County Jail.

Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, says the murder investigation will be lengthy as it involves multiple crime scenes.

Cade Cates

Randy Norlan Salinas

While the murder victim has not been positively identified, Knox said investigators believe they know the victim’s identity and are following leads.

The same property in Tarkington where this murder took place was the site of a disturbance in September 2020 during which Cates reportedly shot another man. The shooting victim in that attack reportedly then used Cates’ firearm to pistol whip him. Cates was critically injured while the shooting victim suffered a glancing blow to the head.

The Texas Rangers are assisting Liberty County sheriff’s investigators.

Knox said this is a developing case and details will be released whenever possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

