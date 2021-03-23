Cleveland health clinic offering COVID-19 vaccinations this Thursday

The Health Center of Southeast Texas continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the community and is preparing for the next shot clinic on Thursday, March 25, at the Cleveland location at 307 N. William Barnett Ave.

The vaccines being offered will either be manufactured by Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. These vaccines are being offered to anyone 18 or older.

To register for this clinic, go online to https://hcset.com/. In the welcome message on the website’s home page is a link to a registration form where you will need to provide your name, date of birth, gender, street address, email address (if available), phone number, patient insurance information (if applicable) and which of the two vaccines you would like to receive.

Once you have registered, you will then wait until a representative of the clinic contacts you to schedule an appointment. Patients will be called in the order the inquiries are made.

If you are unable to register online, please call 281-592-2224. This number should only be called if you are unable to register online.

Articles related to the Health Center of Southeast Texas:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

