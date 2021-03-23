Election season approaching for city and school board positions

For people still fatigued from last year’s presidential election, it might seem too soon for another election season. However, it’s that time of year again when seats on city councils and school boards are decided by voters.

Due to having only one candidate per position sign up to run, the cities of Cleveland and Liberty canceled their elections. In fact, the only elections that will be decided on May 1 are city council seats in Plum Grove, Ames, Hardin and Dayton, trustees for Liberty ISD and Hardin ISD school boards, a member of the River Ranch Municipal Utility District #1 and a proposed sales tax increase for Emergency Services District 1.

Some local school districts opt for elections in November, including Tarkington ISD, so there may be another school board election this fall.

Here is the ballot order for the entities holding elections on May 1:

City of Ames

Mayor – Emmett Albro and Cornelius Gilmore

Position 1 – Michael Trahan

Position 2 – Carlton Rollins

Position 3 – Eddie G. White

Position 5 – Audrey Harrison

City of Dayton

Mayor – Caroline Wadzeck

Position 4 – Andy Conner and Bubba Graves

Position 5 – Janette Goulder-Frick, Jose S. Hernandez, Alvin Burress and Valorie Jackson Barton

City of Hardin

Seat 1 – Chris Goodwin and Julie Terry

Seat 2 – Brett Clark

Mayor – Harry Johnson

Seat 5 – Jonathon Fajkus and Harvey Finley

City of Plum Grove

Position 1 – Jennifer Coker and Debra Bell

Position 3 – Myra Acosta, Barbara Norris and Jacob Clay

Position 4 – Calvin Padgett

Position 5 – Diana Chunn

Hardin ISD

Trustee, Place 1 – Cody Parrish

Trustee, Place 2 – Patty Williamson and Angie Amyx

Liberty ISD

Position 2 – Bruce Bell

Position 3 – Lance Lawrence

Position 4 – Craig P. Girard and Barbara “Barbie” Kelly

Position 6 – Rachel Odell

Early voting in these elections will take place on April 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on April 26-27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. All requests must be received by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office by that day.

To vote, bring your photo identification card, such as a driver’s license or passport. These should be up to date and unexpired. Voters 70 and older can bring an expired photo ID. If you cannot get an ID, here are some alternative identification records that are accepted:

Voter registration card

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Birth certificate

