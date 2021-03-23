Election season approaching for city and school board positions

For people still fatigued from last year’s presidential election, it might seem too soon for another election season. However, it’s that time of year again when seats on city councils and school boards are decided by voters.
Due to having only one candidate per position sign up to run, the cities of Cleveland and Liberty canceled their elections. In fact, the only elections that will be decided on May 1 are city council seats in Plum Grove, Ames, Hardin and Dayton, trustees for Liberty ISD and Hardin ISD school boards, a member of the River Ranch Municipal Utility District #1 and a proposed sales tax increase for Emergency Services District 1.
Some local school districts opt for elections in November, including Tarkington ISD, so there may be another school board election this fall.
Here is the ballot order for the entities holding elections on May 1:
City of Ames
- Mayor – Emmett Albro and Cornelius Gilmore
- Position 1 – Michael Trahan
- Position 2 – Carlton Rollins
- Position 3 – Eddie G. White
- Position 5 – Audrey Harrison
City of Dayton
- Mayor – Caroline Wadzeck
- Position 4 – Andy Conner and Bubba Graves
- Position 5 – Janette Goulder-Frick, Jose S. Hernandez, Alvin Burress and Valorie Jackson Barton
City of Hardin
- Seat 1 – Chris Goodwin and Julie Terry
- Seat 2 – Brett Clark
- Mayor – Harry Johnson
- Seat 5 – Jonathon Fajkus and Harvey Finley
City of Plum Grove
- Position 1 – Jennifer Coker and Debra Bell
- Position 3 – Myra Acosta, Barbara Norris and Jacob Clay
- Position 4 – Calvin Padgett
- Position 5 – Diana Chunn
Hardin ISD
- Trustee, Place 1 – Cody Parrish
- Trustee, Place 2 – Patty Williamson and Angie Amyx
Liberty ISD
- Position 2 – Bruce Bell
- Position 3 – Lance Lawrence
- Position 4 – Craig P. Girard and Barbara “Barbie” Kelly
- Position 6 – Rachel Odell
Early voting in these elections will take place on April 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on April 26-27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. All requests must be received by the Liberty County Elections Administration Office by that day.
To vote, bring your photo identification card, such as a driver’s license or passport. These should be up to date and unexpired. Voters 70 and older can bring an expired photo ID. If you cannot get an ID, here are some alternative identification records that are accepted:
- Voter registration card
- Current utility bill
- Bank statement
- Government check
- Paycheck
- Birth certificate