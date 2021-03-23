City of Dayton to host Comic-Con-type event this May

Superheroes and villains, and a collection of other colorful characters, will be at the Dayton Community Center May 7-9 for the inaugural Day Ga Com, which the City of Dayton hopes to make an annual event.

Day Ga Com is a pop culture extravaganza that combines a comic book convention, also known as a comic-con, and family-friendly board games, laser tag events, wrestling matches and food trucks. Event-goers who attend comicons are known for cosplay, which involves dressing up as their favorite cartoon hero or villain. During the event, fans of cosplay can enter costume competitions.

Entertainer Kim Chi, a Korean-American drag queen, artist and television personality who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, is expected to attend, said Amanda Wilson, director of the Dayton Community Center, in sharing plans with the Dayton City Council members at their March 15 meeting.

Throughout the event, there will be laser tag competitions and wrestling matches on the community center grounds. Six wrestling matches will be held per day. Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will be in attendance to greet fans and sign autographs.

For all three nights of the event, an outdoor movie will be featured at the gazebo. A gaming truck will also provide entertainment.

For people who enjoy games, there will be tabletop and electronic game options inside the community center.

“We will have food trucks and a specialized tattoo artist who will be there showing off his art,” Wilson said.

Comic book artists with a background with DC, Marvel and other comic book publishers will also be on hand to discuss their work and sign autographs.

The City plans to use the Day Ga Com event to promote its city-owned and operated $13.7 million fiber optics project called Daynet. When completed, Daynet will offer high-speed Internet to 98 percent of the residents and businesses in the city. The fiber optics system promises to provide remarkably fast upload and download speeds of 1 GB per second. The Daynet project is being funded by a municipal bond approved by Dayton City Council in 2020.

“One of the main things is having a signup drive. The goal is to get 1,000 signups before October. We want to have 1,000 people ready to go so when we have contractors in town doing the installations and putting lines into houses that we are ready to go,” Melancon said.

The City of Dayton is following the lead of Mont Belvieu, which built its own fiber optics network and operates it like any other municipal utility service. Mont Belvieu reportedly sold the Internet system to nearly a third of its residents before it was even operational.

Mont Belvieu set a high benchmark, but it’s one that Melancon hopes to meet and possibly exceed.

“If we can get to 1,000 signups by October, we will be ahead of where Mont Belvieu was at the same time. Mont Belvieu has been a superb success story. We don’t want to just mimic them. We want to beat them,” said Melancon, jokingly.

If you are interested in signing up for the fiber network in Dayton, go online to https://www.cityofdaytontx.com/daynet/index.php and complete the attached form.

For more information on Day Ga Com, email communitycenter@daytontx.org or call 936-258-6630.

