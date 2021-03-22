Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 17, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 17, 2021:

  • Mixon, Amy Lynn – Possession of Marijuana
  • Ballengee, Johnathan Dale – Criminal Mischief
  • Franklin, Chase Daniel – Interfering With Emergency/Request for Assistance
  • Sanchez, David – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Bland, Parnell Treymayne – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Johnson, Rickie Eugene – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions, Hold for Orange County-Failure to Identify and Hold for Orange County-Driving While License Invalid
  • Jasso, Javier Narvaez – Affidavit of Surety-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rivera, Jennifer Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Daniel, Jaime Rae – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wilson, Jerrad Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Haynes, Arron Blake – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Hold for Hardin County-Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sledd, Jeffrey Austin – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
