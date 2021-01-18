Health Center of Southeast Texas hits milestone

The Health Center of Southeast Texas celebrated its 15th anniversary on Jan. 15, 2021. HCSET now has four locations – Cleveland, Liberty, Livingston and Shepherd – but it had an humble beginning when it began on Jan. 15, 2006 at a former flower shop on E. Crockett St. in Cleveland.

In the following years, the Cleveland clinic was moved to 307 N. William Barnett Ave. and then expanded in 2018 to provide behavioral health, telepsychiatry and same-day appointments. In September 2020, a pharmacy was added to the Cleveland facility to better serve the needs of patients who qualify to receive their prescriptions at a vastly reduced cost.

Last year, HCSET provided more than 34,000 patient care visits to more than 13,000 patients among the four locations.

“The last 15 years were filled with hard work, dedication and perseverance. Now 90 employees including 15 providers, four locations, nine clinics and a pharmacy. We cannot hold back our happiness. Our staff are the pride and joy of HCSET,” said Dr. Jasmine Sulaiman, HCSET medical director.

Steve Racciato, HCSET CEO, said employees are the key to the success of the clinics.

“Without our staff, we could not be where we are today. Thank you for all the help. Hopefully we will continue to grow as the population in our area increases and Houston reaches Cleveland in the next few years,” he said.

The clinic locations are: 307 N. William Barnett Ave., Cleveland; 1202 N. Travis St., Liberty; 204 W. Park Dr., Suite 200, Livingston; and 11 Woodland Park Dr., Shepherd.

For more information, go online to https://hcset.com/

