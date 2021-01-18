Cleveland rodeo queen candidates announced

Five young ladies from Liberty County will compete for the title of Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen this spring. The contestants are Marlee Brook, Maci Collins, Ally Havard, Pennie Heflin and Hana Lindsey.

The lucky young lady to claim the title will be crowned during the rodeo on Saturday, April 17, at the Stancil Exposition Center. In the coming weeks, the contestants will be visiting local businesses and organizations to sell raffle tickets for two oversized stadium chairs, selling pecans and soliciting sponsorships to help support Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day.

Marlee Brooks

Maci Collins

Ally Havard

Pennie Heflin

Hana Lindsey

Marlee Brooks, the daughter of Bryan and Amanda Brooks, is a junior at Cleveland High School. She is involved in FFA, 4-H, the Indianettes Drill Team, rodeo, showing livestock and dance. After graduation, she plans to study agriculture at Sam Houston State University.

Brooks is a world traveler and has visited Dubai five times and Alaska once.

Maci Collins, a senior at Hardin High School, is the daughter of Mark and Kim Collins. No stranger to rodeo queen contests, Collins was crowned Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition in 2019. In her free time, she enjoys showing her horse in ranch events and shows cattle at local fairs.

After graduation, Collins plans to attend Sam Houston State University to pursue a pre-veterinary degree. Afterward, her goal is to attend Texas A&M University’s veterinary science school. Collins enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing the guitar and being outdoors.

Ally Havard, the daughter of Shane Havard and Jannie Craig, is a junior at Emerson & Yeager Homeschool Academy. Havard enjoys barrel racing, working cattle and showing animals at the county fair. After graduation, her goal is to earn a nursing degree and possibly work as a pediatric nurse.

Pennie Heflin, the daughter of Robert W. Heflin Jr. and Angel Heflin, is a freshman at Tarkington High School. She plays basketball at participates in the FFA at school. After graduation, she plans to attend Sul Ross University and later become a veterinarian.

Hana Lindsay, the daughter of James and Dana Lindsey, is also a freshman at Tarkington High School. She is president of the Tarkington 4-H and a secretary for the Green Hands of Tarkington FFA. She enjoys showing pigs and is a member of the Southern Belle Drill Team.

After graduation, she plans to attend college and work toward becoming a veterinarian or agriculture teacher.

These five ladies will begin the competition on March 13. They will undergo interviews with a panel of judges at 9 a.m. and then participate in a horsemanship contest at 12:30. The public is invited to watch the horsemanship portion of events that day at the J Bar Arena in Tarkington.

