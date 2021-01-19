Denise Marie Lawrence, 52, of Beach City, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Conroe, Texas. Denise was born December 23, 1968 in Houston, Texas to parents Garner Dennis Voris and Diana Marie LaFrancois Voris.

Denise was a longtime resident of Beach City. She was a 1987 graduate of Barbers Hill High School. She was a teacher’s aid at Barbers Hill Middle School North for over 25 years. Denise was a member of Mercy Gate Church in Mt. Belvieu. She also was a volunteer for Helping Hands Global. Denise was proud of her Cherokee heritage and she loved her cats.

Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Diana Marie LaFrancois Voris; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Garner Dennis Voris, Sr. and Mr. & Mrs. Edward Joseph LaFrancois.

She is survived by her daughter, Michaela Rae Lawrence; her father, Dennis Voris; her sister, Dena Voris; and best friend, Melody Fregia; numerous cousins and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Denise will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton with Rev. Ronnie Webb officiating. Following a memorial service will be held at Mercy Gate Church in Mt. Belvieu at 1:00 p.m. Family request mask be worn for both events.

