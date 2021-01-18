Liberty County Jail arrest report for Jan. 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 16, 2021:
- Flores, Legaci Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Fox, Richie Lee – Hold for Angelina County
- Green, Shawn Derail – Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Jackson, Diongus – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Jackson, Loran Lamarr – Reckless Driving
- Jordan, Nicholas – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Pavliska, Katie Nicole – Criminal Trespassing