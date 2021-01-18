Liberty County Jail arrest report for Jan. 16, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 16, 2021:

Flores, Legaci Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Fox, Richie Lee – Hold for Angelina County

Green, Shawn Derail – Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jackson, Diongus – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jackson, Loran Lamarr – Reckless Driving

Jordan, Nicholas – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pavliska, Katie Nicole – Criminal Trespassing

