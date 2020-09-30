City of Liberty warns of scam

The City of Liberty has been notified that there are citizens receiving telephone calls from individuals pretending to be employees of the City. These callers are trying to sell services or collect money.

“The City of Liberty does not make phone calls in regard to soliciting or collecting money,” the advisory states.

The City is asking residents to please remember to:

Never give personal information over the phone.

Never give in to the high-pressure call. Take time to check out the threat. Get a second opinion from a family member or friend.

Never call a number back.

Say “no” and hang up. The longer you stay on the phone, the more likely you are to give in.

Report the incident to Liberty Police Department by calling 936-336-5666.

Do not be embarrassed to tell others. Your family or friend could be the next victim.

Anyone with questions related to this advisory should call Liberty City Hall at 936-336-3684.

