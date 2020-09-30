Splendora Police Department receives prestigious FBI award

Splendora Police Department was presented with the Agency FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, or LEEDA Award, and they are only the second law enforcement agency in Texas to receive the prestigious award.

The Department was presented with the award by FBI-LEEDA Manager Frank Woodall at a ceremony held the morning of Sept. 30 at Splendora Police Department.

“The FBI LEEDA is engaged in training for police executives, and for several years we’ve had a Trilogy award that goes to officers. The award is for an officer who completes the Supervisor’s Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and the Executive Leadership Institute,” said Woodall. “The organization started to look at how to recognize an agency that invests in its officers, especially its command staff officers, and have them all go through this training. That’s where the agency trilogy award comes from. This award for the Splendora Police Department is only the second one that’s been given to a Texas police agency.”

FBI-LEEDA Manager Frank Woodall presents an award to Splendora Police Chief Wally Wieghat (right), as Splendora Police Lieutenant Troy Teller looks on.

Police Chief Wally Wieghat said he is extremely pleased and honored that the agency received the award.

“We give many thanks to the Mayor and City Council in Splendora for supporting us in our training needs, because these courses are not cheap, they’re pretty expensive, particularly for a small city,” said Wieghat. “They back us and realize the importance of training, and keeping at the forefront of the latest changes in the law and the freedom of information act. It’s very important that we get this type of training. We appreciate the opportunity that LEEDA offers, by bringing in all these specialized instructors to teach. They bring in some of the best instructors from all over the world, and we are able and fortunate enough to benefit from their training.”

Splendora Police Lieutenant Troy Teller, Splendora Police Captain Alex Hadrych, Splendora Mayor Dorothy Welch and Police Chief Wally Wieghat took part in the FBI award presentation on Sept. 30.

Splendora Police Chief Wally Wieghat and FBI-LEEDA Manager Frank Woodall hold the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Award.

