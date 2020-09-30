Dorothy Pauline Cravens, 93, of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Liberty, Texas. She was born January 19, 1927, in Crosby, Texas to parents Henry Adlong and Ella Lofton Adlong Poe.

Services for Mrs. Cravens will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens in Baytown, Texas.

Mrs. Cravens was a longtime resident of the Crosby and Dayton area. She loved baking for family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, loved country music, was a huge Elvis fan and an avid collector.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Charles (Bubba) Cravens, Jr. and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Roxy Pate and husband Micheal, Sr.; her grandchildren, Brandi Pate and companion Jeff Harvey, Krystle Folse and husband Michael, Jennifer Pate and Micheal Pate, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Caleb Folse, Lauren Pate, Bailey Harvey, Brayden Louviere, Mason Folse and Kolby Harvey; sister, Louise Hall; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

