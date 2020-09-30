Hope Loraine Haskins Wallace, 92, has stepped into her heavenly home, welcomed by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She has finally reunited with her husband William O. Wallace, Sr. to whom she had been married 61 years.

Hope was also preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edith Mae Haskins; five sisters; and her grandson, Robert M. Wallace, Jr. Her constant canine companion, Sweetie, will dearly miss her.

She is survived by her children Wm. O. Wallace, Jr. and wife Jean, Robert M. Wallace, Sr. and wife Judy, and Beth Anne Banks and husband Doug. Hope leaves behind nine grandchildren, Renee Gore and husband Jimmy, Shirley Smith and husband Jimmy, Becky Lindley and husband Ken, Tammie Turner and husband Colby, Wm. O. Wallace, III and wife Pamela, Georgeanne Henry and husband Lance, Cindy Davis and husband Ed, John Banks and wife Rebekah and James Banks; twenty great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Hope taught Sunday school for over 45 years as her way of sharing her love of Christ. She loved her family and never missed an opportunity to tell everyone how very proud of each and every one of them she was. Hope led a life full of adventures from travels in Europe and Asia to all over America. One of the things that she was most happy about was traveling with her grandchildren.

All ten of them benefited from quality time spent with their Memaw. She missed having her private plane pilot’s license only by not completing her solo flight. Hope was extremely proud of being the youngest union butcher before she married. She played a tough game of ‘church-lady’ softball as a switch-hitting, third baseman. She also drove a combine in the rice fields with her husband, father-in-law, and sons.

She and Bill established A & B Electric, which they ran as a family business. She loved to sew and to quilt; she was very competitive and played Skip-Bo, Dominos, and Rummy-cube to win!

Hope was a long-time member of Cedar Bayou Baptist Church and a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a strong supporter of missions, both here and abroad. Services will be graveside only, Friday, October 2nd, at 2 pm at Tilton Cemetery, FM 565, Cove, Chambers County, Texas. Honorary pallbearers will include her grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Jerry Galvan will be officiating, with closing words by Wm. O. Wallace, Jr.

To send flowers to Hope’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

