Jackie Dean Reeves, age 63, of Shepherd, Texas passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born November 3, 1956 in Huntsville, Texas to parents Gerald Francis Reeves and Doris Inez Johnson who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Renee Reeves; daughters, Natalie Christine Kinder and Lauren Savannah Heggie; son-in-law, Roger Kinder, II.; sister, Kathy Inez Fresquez; brother-in-law, Louis Fresquez; nieces and nephews, Andy Solomon, Gerry Solomon, Lanna Solomon, Layla Solomon, Luke Solomon, Noah Solomon, Vinnie Fresquez, Bethany Fresquez, Kloe Solomon, Ashton Logan, Morgen Reynolds, Trey LaCoste, Hanna Fresquez, and Emily Fresquez; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Onalaska Revival Center Church of God with services starting at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Taylor Cemetery, Trinity, Texas.

