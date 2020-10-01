County Clerk’s Office to close one week for software conversion

The computer system in the Liberty County Clerk’s Office will shut down between Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, while the county records are being converted to a new software program.

The office will be unable to provide services such as marriage licenses, birth certificates, deed recordings, etc., including online searches, while the computer system is down.

“The County Clerk’s Office looks forward to showing the citizens of Liberty County our new system, with all of its enhanced online features, when it goes live on Oct. 14. We apologize for any inconvenience caused while the county records system is unavailable,” said County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers.

For questions, call 936-336-4670.

