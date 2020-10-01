City of Dayton wins prestigious award for planning efforts

The City of Dayton is the recipient of the American Planning Association (APA) Community of The Year 2020 Planning Award. This award is given to a town, city, or county for providing an outstanding contribution to planning.

Dayton has received recognition in multiple areas as a result of recent comprehensive planning efforts. Dayton was highlighted in a presentation at APA’s Texas Annual Conference. In the Fall of 2019, Dayton won the Texas Masonry Council’s Sustainable City of the Year award.

At the Texas Municipal League Annual Conference, Dayton was honored as a Recognized Scenic City. In 2020, Dayton has hosted workshops for the Houston-Galveston Area Council on “Bringing Back Main Street” and the Texas Comptroller’s Office on “Economic Development Tools.”

“Dayton is the Community of the Year because Dayton’s soul was in the planning process from the start,” said City Manager Theo Melancon.

Dayton’s efforts consist of a Comprehensive Plan, a Downtown Revitalization Plan, a Land Use Plan, UDC, a Master Parks Plan, a Mobility Strategy Plan, a Development Design Standards, and a Street Asset Plan.

“Each plan is imbued with the public’s input. These plans are the bedrock of our future. These plans combine to

exude a community spirit that cherishes Dayton’s agricultural past while embracing its dynamic future,” said

Melancon.

