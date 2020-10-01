Former H-D coach arrested for child sex assault

Jeffrey Brent Martin, a former girls coach at Hull-Daisetta High School, was arrested Thursday in Lumberton, Texas, on a charge of Sexual Assault of a Child following his recent indictment by a Liberty County grand jury.

Martin was placed on leave in April 2020 when allegations were first brought to the attention of school district administrators.

Martin is accused of having inappropriate relationships with students, all of whom are now former students. Until his dismissal, Martin had worked for H-D ISD since 2013.

At the time the accusations came to light, H-D ISD Superintendent Tim Bartram issued a statement related to Martin.

“The safety and well-being of our students are among our highest priorities. We appreciate the assistance and diligence of the Liberty County Constable, the Liberty County District Attorney and their team of experts for promptly pursuing this investigation,” Bartram said. “We continue to work closely with all agencies involved to assist this investigation, and we will keep parents informed as this situation develops. I encourage any parents of current or former students to contact my office or law enforcement with any questions or if they wish to share any information related to Mr. Martin’s time in our schools.”

The allegations against Martin were investigated by the Liberty Count Pct. 2 Constable’s Office with Deputy Constable Chad Langdon overseeing the investigation.

At the time this article was posted, Martin was still being held at the Liberty County Jail.

