Michael E. (Mike) Walker passed from this life Wednesday, the 23 of September, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Mike was born Dec. 3, 1957, in Oklahoma City, Okla. He was is preceded in death by his Mother, Roberta L. Walker Bettis, and his beloved Dad, Melvard (Gene) Bettis of Splendora, Texas.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher M. Walker and wife Jenna of Cleveland, Texas; daughter Jessica L. Cashdollar and husband Nicholas of Cleveland, Texas; brother, Wendell Bettis of Cuero, Texas; seven grandchildren – Brooklyn, Maddison, Cheyenne, Bailey, Riley and Zoe; one great-grandson, Grant; and a host of friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Oct. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Fostoria Oaks Missionary Baptist Church, 2651 Fostoria Tram Rd., Cleveland, Texas.

Flowers for service and condolences may be sent to:

Walker Family

25677 Walnut Lane

Cleveland, TX 77328

