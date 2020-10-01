Gladys Lowe Parker, age 84, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the age of 84 in her daughter’s home, where she had been a resident for the last three years.

Gladys was born in Hong Kong on May 19, 1936 to Jin and Mary Cang Lowe. When she was 3 years old, Gladys she took the last boat out of Hong Kong with her family before the start of WW II.

Gladys was a proud U.S. citizen who always voted whenever she could.

She taught computer science for many years. Gladys had a love for her plants, particularly her orchids.

She was predeceased by her parents; and by two brothers, Herbert Lowe and Harry Lowe.

Gladys is survived by her children, Clarence Parker Jr., Debra Yant and Tamarann Slawinski; along with her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held for Gladys Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, Texas 77575.

