Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 29, 2020:
- Anderson, Scott Justin – Revocation of Community Supervision-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Eubanks, Melanie Gene – Assault by Offensive Contact
- Green, Brandon Oneal – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Henscey, Christopher George – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- McMurrey, Dennis Justin – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault
- Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
- Orand, James Allen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
Note: The mugshot for Scott Justin Anderson is not available at the time of this posting.