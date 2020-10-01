Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 29, 2020:

Anderson, Scott Justin – Revocation of Community Supervision-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Eubanks, Melanie Gene – Assault by Offensive Contact

Green, Brandon Oneal – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Henscey, Christopher George – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McMurrey, Dennis Justin – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault

Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions

Orand, James Allen – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Note: The mugshot for Scott Justin Anderson is not available at the time of this posting.

