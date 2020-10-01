Shay Denise Hanson, 38, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Tuesday September 29, 2020. She was born on Tuesday November 3. 1981 in Pasadena, Texas. Shay was preceded in death by her uncle, Danny Casey. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents Patrick and Nina Casey; children, Patrick Davis, Nathan Davis, Elizabeth Hansen, Ashley Willis and husband Ben, Whitney Hansen and Ronnie Hanson; brother, Kenny Young; grandchildren, Jordan, Macey, and Levi.

The family request that donations be made to help cover final expenses.

