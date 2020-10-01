Timothy “Tim” Eugene Gannon, 56, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Tim was born in Pasadena, Texas on February 3, 1964. He moved to Saratoga with his family as a teenager and graduated from West Hardin High School. He then went on to study at Lamar University. Tim worked in the oilfield and logging business before finding his true calling in Safety Management with concrete construction.



Tim had a personality the size of Texas and he loved his family with everything he had. He never met a stranger and was everyone’s best friend. Tim and his wife Kim lived life to the fullest. They spent their free time “buggy riding” through the mountains, watching NASCAR races, and sitting on their back porch making plans for the future. Summers weren’t over until they floated the river with their closet family and friends. Tim was an accomplished BBQ’er and loved to fire up the pit for his family, friends and co-workers. If you’ve ever tasted Tim’s ribs, you understand. One of Tim’s greatest joys were his grandchildren, all nine of them. Whether it was cooking them pancakes, helping them build bonfires, taking them hunting, mudding on the buggy, or sneaking them his favorite snacks, PawPaw never wasted a minute of spending time with his grandbabies.



Tim is survived by his mother Cynda Willis and husband Henry of Saratoga; the love of his life, soulmate, and best friend, Kimberly Gannon and their loyal German Shepherd Jaeger; son, Eric Gannon and his wife Alison of Barnesville, Maryland; Dustin Gannon and his wife Nicole of Saratoga; Stephanie Vandagriff and her husband Jimmy of Cypress; Shannon Simpson and her husband Mark of Houston; Matt Bankard and the love of his life Sarah McClain of Houston; brother, Delton Gannon, Jr. and wife Veronica of Saratoga; nine grandchildren, J.D., MacKenzie, Tyson, Weston, Carter, Katherine, Paislee, Rhett, and Olivia; nephews, Delton “Bear” Gannon and his wife Amanda of Saratoga; Kyle Gannon and his wife Samantha of Mont Belvieu; and his great nephews and niece. He is preceded in death by his father, Delton Tyson Gannon, Sr. of Saratoga.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00am at Faith and Family Funeral Services, Inc, followed by a graveside ceremony and a Celebration of Life Reception. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Eugene Gannon please visit our Tribute Store.

