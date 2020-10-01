Ola Fae Jones, age 94 of Pearland, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born March 3, 1926 in Sunset, Texas to parents John Henry Holland and Nina Bell Morris Holland who preceded her in death along with her husband of 73 years Alton Jones; and sons, Galen Jones and Keith Jones.

Survivors include her daughter, Jaris Davis and husband Carl; daughter-in-laws, Carolyn Jones and Sheila Jones; brothers and sister, Weldon Holland, Imogene Brewer, Kenneth Holland and James Holland; grandchildren, Tara, Carl Jr., Brian, Christi, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Mitchell, Jonna, Kaitlin, Zack, Anna, Benjamin, Mary, Annika and Sarah; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cleveland, Texas

