Letter to the editor: Thank you to all who participated in prayer march

Today I am praising God for His Amazing Grace and Power. Our Liberty County Prayer March was a tribute that glorified God for His wisdom, power and His great Love for us all.

This Prayer March was a unified effort from so many people. No one person did more than another. When I say it was a unified effort, I really mean that.

I am so grateful I had the privilege to work with someone like Mary Anne Campbell. She is the [Liberty-Dayton Area] Chamber of Commerce president if you all don’t know. She sincerely showed me what genuine humility looked like, and her whole office was enthusiastically involved with the march.

Cecilia Longoria is a quiet, gentle, soul who has given her heart to serve God. She provided shirts for everyone, and an amazing sound system for the March. Her attitude and motto is, “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

God was glorified because of the work of all the following people. I want to thank:

Margaret and Vic Gamble did the beautiful signs all around. Everyone who had a fan. Margaret had her crew of wonderful prayer warriors helping her. Love was just all around and help was everywhere.

Master of Ceremonies: Tim Gruver

Call to Prayer: Jim Sterling, (Shofar)

Prayer March Focus Scripture, II Chronicles 7:14: Sgt. Lenard Johnson

Prayer Stop One: City of Liberty, Rev. Gideon Watson (pastor of Hardin United Methodist Church)

Prayer Stop Two: Liberty County Court House, The Honorable Jay Knight, Judge of Liberty County

Prayer Stop Three: First United Methodist church parking lot, Rev. Chris Contreras (pastor of New Works Family Fellowship Center)

Prayer Stop Four: 613 1/2 Main, Rev. Dwight Pruitt (pastor of St. Miles Baptist Church)

Prayer Stop Five: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Father Ted Smith (St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church)

Music offered by: Appointed by Grace: Karla Burris

Music offered throughout the March: Melanie Contreras

Traffic Coordinator: Lt. Chip Fairchild (with Liberty Police Department)

God surely called each one of you God-filled people for this very fruitful endeavor. What a privilege to experience your Spirit of cooperation.

Most important is Almighty God was totally glorified in this prayer march. Thank you, Father, for your amazing love, and your blessed son, Jesus, who is high and lifted up. We give You praise and honor.

Thank you to all who came.

God, we pray that You will accept our repentance and heal our land. God bless America.

Grateful and Joyful,

Jane Delaney

