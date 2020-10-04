Mary Lou Monroe was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana to Lucien Deculus and Armentine (Blanche) LaChapelle. On January 9, 1950 she married Henke Nauriece Monroe; to their union was born Marilyn Monroe (Roberts), Nauriece Monroe and Michael Monroe. She passed on September 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

They began raising their three children in Houston, Texas, and in 1965 moved to Raywood, Texas where they owned and operated Monroe’s Grocery Store. Mary Lou enjoyed making ceramic pieces, gardening, sewing, going to zydeco’s and gathering with her social club Flaming Torch, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her father, Lucien Deculus; mother, Armentine (Blanche) LaChapelle; sister, Felicia Deculus; son, Michael Monroe and grand-daughter Nekiesha Monroe.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories: her husband of 70 years Henke Nauriece Monroe; daughter, Marilyn Roberts (James); and son Nauriece Monroe (Frantonja); Ezra Monroe (Junie) and Albert Monroe. She also leaves eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Acknowledgments: The family wishes to express their appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concern. And special thanks to Liberty-Dayton Hospital, Angels Above Us, and Kindred Hospice.

Fr. Andrew Toyinbo – officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

