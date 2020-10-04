Kevin Wayne Kelley, 28, of Onalaska, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born on Thursday, October 3, 1991 in Humble, Texas to Darryl Wayne Kelley and Kittie (Johnson) Whitehead. Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Allen Kelley, father, Darryl Wayne Kelley, grandparents, Irene and Don Johnson, and Frank and Theresa Kelley. Left to cherish his memory is his loving mother Kittie (Johnson) Whitehead; children, Landon, Zoey, Chevy, Kenzi, Kayden, Amelia; sister, Andrea Shay Kelley and husband Wesley; aunt, Sharon Polk and husband Kerry; uncles, Michael Johnson, Patrick Johnson and wife Helen Marie, Glenn and wife Diaona, Randy and wife Terry Kelley; nephews, Tyler Kelly, Conner Kelly; niece, Nikki Kelly; mother of his children Callie Knight; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Family request in lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses. Visitation for Kevin will be on Tuesday, October 6, at Neal Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The funeral service for Kevin will be on Wednesday, October 7, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Garden.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

