Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 1, 2020:

Antonucci, Thomas Michael – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Garrett, Christopher Michael – Hold for Galveston County-Driving While Intoxicated

Guillory, Bryan Joseph – Revocation of Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation

Herrera, Rogelio Barajas – Theft

Johnson, Gerald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Public Intoxication

Martin, Jeffrey Brent – Sexual Assault of a Child

Medlow, Jeremy – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Peak, Jamie Lauren – Public Intoxication

Samilo, Dakota James Ray – Assault/Family Violence

Taylor, Leslie Dwayne – Public Intoxication

