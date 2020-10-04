Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 1, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 1, 2020:

  • Antonucci, Thomas Michael – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Garrett, Christopher Michael – Hold for Galveston County-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Guillory, Bryan Joseph – Revocation of Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation
  • Herrera, Rogelio Barajas – Theft
  • Johnson, Gerald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Public Intoxication
  • Martin, Jeffrey Brent – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Medlow, Jeremy – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Peak, Jamie Lauren – Public Intoxication
  • Samilo, Dakota James Ray – Assault/Family Violence
  • Taylor, Leslie Dwayne – Public Intoxication
