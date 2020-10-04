Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 2, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 2, 2020:

  • Boutin, Percy Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Carry, Tracy Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Cleveland, Shaquille – Criminal Trespass
  • David, Orlando Rashaad – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ivey, Annie Christine – Hindering Apprehension
  • Lane, Andrew – Revocation of Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence
  • Marcontell, Roni Leann – Terroristic Threat
  • Menifee, Anthony Donnell – Amended Order
  • Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Rose, Kiara Alysse – Possession of Marijuana
