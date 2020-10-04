Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 2, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 2, 2020:
- Boutin, Percy Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Carry, Tracy Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Cleveland, Shaquille – Criminal Trespass
- David, Orlando Rashaad – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ivey, Annie Christine – Hindering Apprehension
- Lane, Andrew – Revocation of Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence
- Marcontell, Roni Leann – Terroristic Threat
- Menifee, Anthony Donnell – Amended Order
- Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- Rose, Kiara Alysse – Possession of Marijuana