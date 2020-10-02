Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 30, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 30, 2020:

  • Chandler, Tracy Lynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Findley, Amanda Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Flores-Gomez, Angel – Failure to Identify
  • Griffin, Blake Aaron – Disorderly Conduct, Speeding and Failure to Appear
  • Hall, Jesse – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Hold for Jefferson County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Heard, Cheyanne Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Kahle, Terri Merquesite – Bond Revocation
  • Pennington, James Nathan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Varela-Banegas, Yeison – Driving While Intoxicated with two prior arrests and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Chandler, Tracy Lynn
  • Findley, Amanda Kay
  • Flores-Gomez, Angel
  • Griffin, Blake Aaron
  • Hall, Jesse
  • Heard, Cheyanna Marie
  • Kahle, Terri Merquesite
  • Pennington, James Nathan
  • Varela-Banegas, Yeison

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.