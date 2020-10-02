Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 30, 2020:
- Chandler, Tracy Lynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Findley, Amanda Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Flores-Gomez, Angel – Failure to Identify
- Griffin, Blake Aaron – Disorderly Conduct, Speeding and Failure to Appear
- Hall, Jesse – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Hold for Jefferson County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Heard, Cheyanne Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Kahle, Terri Merquesite – Bond Revocation
- Pennington, James Nathan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Varela-Banegas, Yeison – Driving While Intoxicated with two prior arrests and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement