Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Liberty

A woman riding a scooter along the SH 146 bypass in Liberty was killed Friday morning when she was struck by an 18-wheeler.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the woman was riding a foot-propelled scooter along the northbound shoulder of the bypass when, for some unknown reason, she veered into traffic and was struck by a northbound 18-wheeler owned by Cowboy Concrete. She was killed instantly.

Fairchild believes the woman may have hit an obstacle or an uneven section of the pavement, which caused her to lose control of the scooter.

The accident caused traffic detours for a couple of hours while police conducted the investigation.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert conducted an inquest and has ordered an autopsy on the woman.

The woman killed has been identified as Elizabeth Frances Schaadt, 37, of Liberty.

A Cowboy Concrete truck was involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Friday, Oct. 2. The driver was not at fault.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

