Woman shot to death in her car in Raywood

A Spring woman with ties to Liberty County was killed on FM 2830 South in Raywood Sunday afternoon.

The victim – 29-year-old Markie McGinnis – was found shot to death in her vehicle by a passing motorist, according to Investigator Mark Ellington with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

“We are still trying to determine what led to the shooting,” Ellington said. “What we do know is that McGinnis attended church on Sunday morning. After church, she messaged her family members to let them know she was en route to their home. She was killed about a half-mile from her destination.”

McGinnis suffered multiple bullet wounds that were fired through her driver’s side window. Her vehicle came to rest facing northbound. She was a half-mile from her grandparents’ home, Ellington said.

The investigation into the shooting continues with Lead Investigator Lucy Castro and Investigator Ellington.

As soon as more information is known, an update will be posted. Check back later for updates.

Even prior to the shooting of McGinnis, the year 2020 has been a terrible year for murders in Liberty County. Here’s a compiled list of the previous murder cases:

On Jan. 5, 30-year-old Pamela Marquez was shot and killed in the front yard of her home in Cleveland (no arrest to date);

On March 2, Aiden Walker was killed at his home on CR 3557 and three men – Samuel Depina, Demitreon Cosey and Cody Redding – have been charged in connection to his death;

On April 30, Trena Monique Jordan was killed near the intersection of S. Holly and Truman streets in Cleveland (Phillip Simmons was arrested for that crime);

On May 16, 35-year-old Walter Jamal Harrison was killed outside a home on the 600 block of Field Ave. in Cleveland where he had attended a party earlier in the evening (another partygoer, Matthew Ryan Webb, 27, has been charged with Harrison’s murder);

On Aug. 17, three people – Misty Herndon, Richard Lamm and Bruce Mercer – were shot to death and two others were wounded when an alleged shooter, Michael Wettstein, went on a rampage in his neighborhood on CR 4091 in Dayton; and

On Sept. 16, Robert Strong, 66, of Tarkington, was allegedly killed by two men, Craig Russell Bryant, 46, of Tarkington, and Randal Scott Dowden, 53, of New Caney, who have since been charged with Strong’s shooting death.

